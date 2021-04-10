Bharath-Vani Bhojan film set to go on floors today

We had earlier reported that Bharath and Vani Bhojan are coming together for a new film. The latest news is that the film is all set to go on floors on Sunday.
Chennai: Produced by G Dilli Babu for Axess Film Factory, the tentatively titled Production No 12 will be directed by debutant M Sakthivel. “The film is a mystery thriller that will be shot in the locales of Tenkasi and windmill farms around it. I submitted a bound script to Dilli Babu, who liked it. Bharath has been keen on the project since he heard. Vani too agreed to be a part of it after listening to the script for 30 minutes,” he said. The film will have its cinematography by S Suresh Bala while R Kalai Vaanan will handle the editing.
