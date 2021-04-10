Sathish to make his debut as hero

Chennai :

The shoot of the film went on floors in Chennai earlier this week. Talking about the film, Kishore Ramkumar said, “The film has a unique storyline and will be narrated in a fun-filled manner through its runtime. It is a fantasy comedy that will cater to the family audience on the big screen.”





Apart from Sathish and Pavithra, the film will also have George Mariyan, composer Shankar Ganesh, Ilavarasu, Livingston, Gnanasambanthan and Sriman in important roles. The film will be produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Ganesh under their banner AGS Entertainment with Archana Kalpathi as the Creative Producer after Bigil. The untitled project will have its music by Ajesh Ashok and cinematography by Praveen Balu.