I needed a film like Sarbath after Sigai: Kathir

Chennai :

“Sarbath came across as a surprise and it was a story that I didn’t want to let go of. After an offbeat film like Sigai I wanted to explore myself and see if this too would work for me as an actor. I was astonished when Prabakaran told me the story. It is because he comes from Balaji Sakthivel’s school. And when he said that this is a commercial film, I was excited,” he says. Kathir adds that the film’s milieu and the storyline are something for the audience to look out for. “Though this is an entertainer, it has a strong story as its base. The dialogues have meaning and wouldn’t be a counter punch just for the sake of it. It has a strong emotion and family values in it,” he adds.





Sarbath is set in the backdrop of Dindigul and has Soori in a pivotal role. “The story revolves around two brothers, who do not interfere much in each other’s life. Soori plays my brother’s friend. One of your brother’s friends would be a good friend to you as well. This has added excitement to the story and wouldn’t deviate much from the crux. Our chemistry has worked out well,” Kathir remarks.





Sigai was a direct-to-video release and two years later, Sarbath is a direct-to-television release. Won’t that affect Kathir’s market as an actor? “Things such as market value exist in the industry. Any producer would want a return on investment for his film. However, having a television release or a digital release is a market in itself. Moreover, with the second wave of COVID lashing across the country I think this is ideal,” he reveals. On his upcoming projects, he says, “I have a film with Kayal Anandhi and Narein. Apart from that, I have signed another film for Passion Studios,” he concludes.