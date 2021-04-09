Aishwarya Lekshmi takes to yoga after testing positive for COVID

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi on her Instagram page opened up that she was tested positive for COVID-19.

Chennai : She is in home quarantine and said that she has been doing Yoga for her lung capacity to get back to normal. “I wore masks, sanitised, maintained social distancing and did everything else that came recommended. But at some point, I grew a tiny bit tired of how this was affecting my “normal life” ... and took it easy. Fast forward to a few days later, Here I am.. posting pictures on IG, doing Yoga to increase my lung capacity, taking turmeric latte, antivirals, multivitamins, communicating with my parents on the balcony,” (sic) the actress wrote.