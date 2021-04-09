Thalaivi release date postponed amid Covid second wave

The release of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi has been postponed amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India, it was announced on Friday.
Chennai: The film was slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on April 23. A statement issued by the makers of the film, which is a biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, read: “ Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in covid-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of Thalaivi.”
