Fri, Apr 09, 2021

Makers of Thalapathy 65 give fans a glimpse from Georgia shoot

Apr 09,2021

On Friday the makers released a picture on location with Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar shooting for a scene in the film.

On location of Thalapathy 65
Chennai: A couple of days ago, we had reported that Vijay has left Chennai for the shoot of Thalapathy 65 in Georgia. On Friday the makers released a picture on location with Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar shooting for a scene in the film. Vijay in a back shot can be seen putting on a shawl over his shoulder with a wayfarer sunglass. Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander will compose music. Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead while Aparna Das will play a pivotal role in the film. The film is expected to hit the screens on Pongal 2022.

