Makers of Thalapathy 65 give fans a glimpse from Georgia shoot

On Friday the makers released a picture on location with Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar shooting for a scene in the film.
Chennai: A couple of days ago, we had reported that Vijay has left Chennai for the shoot of Thalapathy 65 in Georgia. On Friday the makers released a picture on location with Vijay and Nelson Dilipkumar shooting for a scene in the film. Vijay in a back shot can be seen putting on a shawl over his shoulder with a wayfarer sunglass. Produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander will compose music. Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead while Aparna Das will play a pivotal role in the film. The film is expected to hit the screens on Pongal 2022.
Conversations