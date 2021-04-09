Ranveer visits Chennai to discuss Anniyan remake

Chennai :

DT Next spotted him at the airport where the actor was dressed in a black printed shirt with a beret and a geometric lenses sunglass. He posed for our shutterbug and adviced people at the airport premises to wear their masks and told us that he is getting late for his flight. However, nobody knew what Ranveer’s purpose of visit to Chennai was. A source in the know told us, “He had met Shankar earlier in the day to talk about the Hindi remake of Anniyan. Ranveer reprises Vikram’s role and the project will go on floors 2022. Ranveer will be in Chennai again to promote 83.”





Meanwhile Shankar will start the shoot of his next with Ram Charan in July. Rumours are that the director has approached Salman Khan to play a crucial role in the film.