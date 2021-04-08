Ashley Benson to star in and produce '18 and Over'

Los Angeles :

Titled ''18 & Over'', the film has been co-created by Benson in collaboration with Jimmy Giannopolous and Diomedes Raul Bermudez. The actor will also produce the project, which hails from Hercules film fund and Rhea Films, reported Deadline.





Plot details are scare other than it takes place when quarantine leads to a night of terror.





Giannopolous will direct the indie horror from a screenplay he co-wrote with Bermudez. The film's cast also include Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson, Jon Foster, Jake Weary, Sky Ferreira, Luis Guzman, Winnie Harlow, G Eazy, Duke Nicholson and John Robinson.





''18 & Over'' reunites Benson with Giannopolous after she worked in his directorial debut movie ''The Birthday Cake''.





Besides the actor, the new movie will be produced by Purpose Film’s Bermudez and Artemis Picture’s Siena Oberman and Cassius Corrigan.