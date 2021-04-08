Anupria Goenka loves working with newcomers with a voice

Mumbai :

The actress is part of a thriller story that revolves around love in today's time.





"I saw the trailer of one of the shorts in the anthology that they had done with Girish Kulkarni and I really liked it. I went with my gut feeling because I believe in working with newcomers who have a voice. We had a wonderful shoot and it was a great two-to-three day affair with the entire crew being new but extremely passionate," Anupria tells IANS.





The short film is being directed by Deepankar Prakash who, Anupriya feels "has interesting directorial sensibilities".





"I just took a leap of faith with this new team based on the script," she added.



