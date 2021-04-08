Allu Sirish reveals a problem that happy people have

Hyderabad :

Sirish posted a picture on Thursday evening on Instagram. In the image, he is seen smiling ear-to-ear.





"I try controlling my laughter but can't. It's a problem we happy people have," Sirish captioned the image.





Sirish recently made his Hindi debut starring in the music video of "Vilayati sharaab", sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan.





Allu Arjun's younger brother Sirish made his acting debut as the lead star of the 2013 bilingual film "Gouravam" and later did successful films such as "Kotha Janta", "Srirasthu Subamastu" and "Okka Kshanam".



