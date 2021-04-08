'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Telugu teaser with Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'

Mumbai :

Alia announced the news with a video she posted on Instagram stories. In the video she is seen greeting her Telugu fans in their language and then goes on to say in English: "It is such an honour and so exciting for me to be sharing something so special with the release of one of the most awaited films 'Vakeel saab'."





She later wished Pawan Kalyan and team the best, and asked fans to watch out because Vakeel Saab was coming.





Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Gangubai Kathiawadi" stars Alia in the titular role along with actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.





Pawan Kalyan's "Vakeel Saab" is set to hit theatres on April 9.



