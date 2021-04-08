Mrinal Dutt to play role with 'multiple shades' in 'His Storyy'

Mumbai :

Mrinal, who plays Preet in the series, tells IANS: "Preet is someone who believes love can survive anything and believes in staying true to it.He is a successful food critic who loves what he does and has a good amount of exposure to the world. He is very progressive in the way he thinks and is sensitive and accepting of people's space and life, at the same time very determined about his own journey in life. He is layered and you get to see the different shades when his own issues surface as the story goes along."





"His Storyy" will be released on April 25. Mrinal has worked in OTT projects such as "The Lonely Prince" (2020), "A Moment" (2017), "Pawan & Pooja" (2020) and "Hello Mini" (2021), besides the short film "55km/sec".