Vijay takes off to Georgia to shoot for Thalapathy 65

Actor Vijay on Tuesday night left for Georgia to begin shooting for the tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
Chennai: A picture of him standing at the airport immigration on Tuesday night was trending across social media. One of the passengers at the airport spotted Vijay and clicked pictures of him. Thalapathy 65 was launched with a formal pooja at Sun TV studios in Chennai. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is expected to open in cinemas for Pongal 2021. Vijay was last seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.
