Kamal Haasan begins shooting for Vikram

The director in a private jet posted a photo of him with Kamal Haasan and captioned it as “Aarambikalangala” (Shall we begin). Fahad Faasil too confirmed his participation in the film in which he will be playing the main antagonist. He said that he is excited to be a part of the project. Tinseltown buzz is that Vikram is about a story of a witness, who is being transported to a prison by a cop which is played by Kamal Haasan. Majority of the story takes place inside a restaurant where vested interests try to attack the witness and is saved by Kamal Haasan.





This will be Fahad’s third Tamil film after Velaikkaran with Sivakarthikeyan and Super Deluxe with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) Vikram is, Kamal speculated to an undercover includes cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editor Phiomin Raj as part of the technical crew. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing music for the film.