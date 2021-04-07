Wed, Apr 07, 2021

Diana Penty reveals 'cool' trick to deal with lockdown, curfews

Published: Apr 07,202110:57 PM by IANS

Actress Diana Penty on Wednesday revealed her stressbuster, when it comes to dealing with lockdown and curfews, along with a throwback image she has posted in dark blue swimwear.

"And this is how I'm taking on curfews, lockdowns and this mad, mad heat... too bad this is a throwback," she wrote with the Instagram image, adding a word of caution: "Stay safe everyone." 

The actress announced her Malayalam debut film co-starring Dulqar Salmaan a while back. The untitled project has gone on floor. She will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's "Shiddat" alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan. 

