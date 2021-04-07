Nagma tests positive for COVID-19 days after receiving vaccine

Mumbai :

The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated.





"Had taken my first dose of vaccine a few days ago. Tested for Covid-19, my test has come positive so quarantined myself at home. All please take care and take necessary precautions.





"Even after taking the first dose of vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe," the actor wrote.





Nagma, who made her big screen debut in 1990 with the Salman Khan-starrer actioner "Baaghi", is known for her performances in movies like "King Uncle", co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, "Suhaag" and "Baashha".





She also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Kannada films.





On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851.