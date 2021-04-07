Anubhav Sinha takes vaccine for COVID-19 prevention

Mumbai :

"Here we go!!! Thanks @nanavatihospital," the 55-year-old filmmaker shared in an Instagram post along with the picture.





Sinha's post comes at a time when several Bollywood celebrities are battling the coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic.





Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhumi Pednekar, Ajaz Khan, Shubhangi Atre and Ritwik Bhowmik have been afflicted by the virus so far.





Sinha is currently busy with his forthcoming film "Anek" featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The spy thriller has been shot in various parts of the Northeast and Delhi.





This is Ayushmann‘s second film with Anubhav Sinha after their critically acclaimed 2019 flick "Article 15".



