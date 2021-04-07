When Ayushmann goes back to being himself

Mumbai :

"There are days when awareness of things around me sharpen. And then I just go back being myself," Ayushmann wrote as caption.





The actor recently started the reading of "Doctor G", which also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The film is a campus comedy and will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.





He recently wrapped up the Northeast schedule of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming thriller "Anek".





His upcoming release is "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui". The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.



