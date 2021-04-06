Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster board 'Sex Appeal' cast

Los Angeles :

Talia Osteen is directing the film from a script written by Tate Hanyok. The story revolves around Avery Hansen-White, who doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. ''When her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference ('nerd prom'), she sets out to master her sexuality. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery begins to study the mechanics of love and realizes that relationships require less science and more heart,'' the plotline reads. Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, and Ryan Bennett of American High are producing the movie along with Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar of Nickel City, and Kendrick Tan from Lit Entertainment. Hanyok serves as executive producer.