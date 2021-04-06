Tara Sutaria gives 'fever' to Aadar Jain

Mumbai :

Tara posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing in an off-shoulder crop top paired with denims.





She captioned it: "Fever (black and white hearts emoji)".





Aadar took to the comment section and wrote: "You give me (black heart)."





Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora's party in 2019, and then at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party.





The actress had also penned a birthday wish for Aadar a while back, calling him her "favourite person".





Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with "Qaidi Band", will next be seen in "Hello Charlie".





Tara has "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2" coming up. "Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100".