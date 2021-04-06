Neena Gupta to star opposite Amitabh Bachchan in movie 'Goodbye'

Mumbai :

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, "Goodbye" will mark the first collaboration between Gupta and the 78-year-old screen icon.





"When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else, when the script is this exciting.





"Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it," Gupta, 61, said in a statement.





The "Badhaai Ho" actor had previously collaborated with producer Ekta Kapoor in the 2018 buddy comedy film "Veere Di Wedding".





"Goodbye" went on floors last week.