Adivi Sesh’s Major to release in Malayalam

Chennai :

“All the posters that we have released of ‘Major’ in the past one year, we have received a lot of love from all markets. It was also identified that there was a huge interest in this film in the Kerala market. So we decided to dub this film in Malayalam and give them a complete experience in that language,” director Sashi Kiran Tikka says.





Actor Adivi Sesh took to Instagram on Monday to make the announcement. Uploading the poster in Malayalam, Sesh captioned: “#MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is INDIA’s son. Still, lots of people from his hometown #Kozhikode wanted to watch the film in #Malayalam. So here goes. With all my love to the people of #Kerala. #MajorTheFilm releases in Malayalam! Hindi Telugu.”





Major is the debut production venture of Mahesh Babu.