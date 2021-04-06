‘I listen to the full narration before deciding on a script’

Chennai :

I listen to my story like an audience and see if it engages me. That way, this role impressed me only after I listened the narration for 150 minutes. I never listen to a one-liner or for 10 minutes. It needs to keep me intrigued through the listening time,” he begins. The film is directed by Anandakrishnan, who had directed the blockbuster Metro. “I was floored by Metro and in Kodiyil Oruvan Anandakrishnan hasn’t exceeded the footage as he has a strong editing background. The scenes were to the point and when we watched the preview we realised that the film didn’t have to go through cuts,” Vijay Antony credits the director. Doing offbeat films like Koliagaran and Picchaikaaran even before the lockdown where people were yet to get used to such content was Vijay Antony’s forte. “When I added mother’s sentiment to Picchaikaran’s storyline people asked me if it would work out. We need to understand that there are people who love to eat at roadside shops even today and choose an Italian restaurant tomorrow. They need change with the right essence. Any emotion would work out if the content is gripping that is what I am focused on with each of my films. Kodiyil Oruvan will be an addition to that list in my filmography. People accept a universal concept and good films. A huge star cast isn’t necessary. Films like Sillu Karuppatti and Aruvi reached the audience because of the content,” he explains.





Vijay Antony was the first Tamil star to reduce his salary when the lockdown was announced. He wishes that other actors too follow it. “I have produced films by borrowing money from financiers. So, I know what difficulties producers go through in the industry. I wish other actors do that to reduce producers’ burden,” says the actor. On shooting in the pandemic, Vijay Antony says, “Initially I had an idea of staying away from my family and shoot for my films. Then I heard if proper protocols are followed and when a person has good immunity levels, he is good to go. Hence, I didn’t have to stay away from my family,” he concludes. Produced by Chendur Film Internation, Kodiyil Oruvan has Aathmika playing the female lead and music by Nivas K Prasanna.