Mon, Apr 05, 2021

Shraddha Kapoor is 'running back to nature'

Published: Apr 05,202109:21 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently holidaying in picturesque Maldives. On Monday, she posted a snapshot from her holiday.

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Mumbai:
In the Instagram picture she poses posing next to the ocean dressed in a lime tank top paired with a white asymmetrical skirt. 

"Running back to nature," she wrote as caption. 

Shraddha will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar's upcoming film "Chaalbaaz In London". 

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit "Chaalbaaz", which cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations