Alia Bhatt's Covid isolation update: One day at a time

Mumbai :

"One day at a time," she wrote as caption on Instagram, with a picture lying on the bed with her stuffed toys.





Alia tested positive for the virus on April 2. The actress took to Instagram and shared that she had isolated herself and was under quarantine at home.





Alia has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The film is slated to hit screens on July 30. She is also part of Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also stars rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor besides veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.





Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's "RRR", Karan Johar's "Takht" and Jasmeet K. Reen's "Darlings", which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.