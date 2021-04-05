Court dismisses Kangana's plea over Akhtar defamation suit

Mumbai :

A detailed copy of the order with reasoning for rejecting the application will be made available later.





Ranaut (34) had sought the sessions court to quash the legal proceedings and summons issued by the magistrate's court in suburban Andheri in the defamation complaint lodged against her by Akhtar.





Akhtar (76) had filed the complaint in the magistrates court in last November claiming the actor had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview.