'The Trial of the Chicago 7', 'The Crown' win big at SAG Awards 2021

A still from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Los Angeles :

The SAG Awards are honours given by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognise outstanding performances in film and prime time television.





In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the downsized ceremony, including monologues from presenters and acceptance speeches, was pre-taped.





The trophy for the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, which is SAG-AFTRA's equivalent of a best picture award, was given to ''The Trial of the Chicago 7''.





The Netflix film boasts of a star-studded cast of Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, and Frank Langella, among others.





Netflix drama series ''The Crown'' won the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, including a trophy for British star Gillian Anderson for her stellar portrayal of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of the show.





The winning streak of Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, who died last August following a private four-year battle with cancer, continues with an award in the category of outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for the late actor for playing Levee Green, the bullheaded and spirited trumpet player in Netflix's ''Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''.





Viola Davis, who played the titular role of the blues legend Ma Rainey in the George C Wolfe directorial based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.





Pop TV's acclaimed hit show ''Schitt's Creek'' was honoured with the plaque of outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for its final season.





Veteran actor Catherine O'Hara, who played the matriarch Moira of the formerly wealthy Rose family that is forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a rundown small town they once purchased as a joke, won the award for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series.





Veteran South Korean actor Youn Yuh-Jung scooped the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her tender act as the wise grandmother Soonja in A24's ''Minari'', directed by Lee Isaac Chung.





For his powerful portrayal of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton in the Warner Bros film ''Judas and the Black Messiah'', British actor Daniel Kaluuya was named the best male actor in a supporting role.





American actor Jason Bateman won the SAG for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for the acclaimed Netflix crime drama ''Ozark''.





Jason Sudeikis bagged the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for ''Ted Lasso'', an Apple TV series.





Another queen ruled the awards, given by the actors to their fellow actors, as Anya Taylor-Joy took home the laurel for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries as Beth Harmon, the orphan chess prodigy who struggles with addiction in ''The Queen's Gambit'', hailing from Netflix.





Marvel star Mark Ruffalo won the award for best male actor in a television movie or miniseries for playing the roles of twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in the HBO limited series ''I Know This Much Is True''.





Warner Bros/ DC superhero movie ''Wonder Woman 1984'', starring Gal Gadot, won the award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture. The Patty Jenkins directorial, sequel to the 2017's ''Wonder Woman'', also starred Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine.





Disney Plus' ''The Mandalorian'', the ''Star Wars'' spinoff series, was named the outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.





The SAG Awards were previously scheduled to be held on March 14, but after the Recording Academy and CBS decided to move the Grammy Awards ceremony to the same date, the SAGs were pushed to April.