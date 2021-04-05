Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers Shashikala: She has left behind indelible mark on cinema

Mumbai :

Best known for her supporting roles in 1960s-70s films like "Aarti", "Gumrah" and "Chhote Sarkar", Shashikala passed away on Sunday aged 88.





Chopra Jonas had collaborated with Shashikala in the 2004 comedy "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi".





In the film, Shashikala played the grandmother of superstar Salman Khan.





Chopra Jonas took to Twitter late Sunday evening and remembered working with the actor on the David Dhawan directorial.





"An actor par excellence, one of the greats of the golden era... She leaves behind an indelible mark on cinema. Honoured to have had the opportunity to work with her. Om Shanti #Shashikala ji," the 38-year-old star wrote.





Born in Solapur, Maharashtra, Shashikala Jawalkar made her first big screen appearance in the 1945 movie "Zeenat".





It was Rajshri Productions'' 1962 drama "Aarti", which proved to be a stepping stone for Shashikala as she went on to become one of the go-to actors for filmmakers to portray negative parts.





Better known by her first name, Shashikala starred in over a hundred films in her career spanning around six decades.





She made a mark by appearing in supporting roles in classics like "Gumrah" (1963), "Waqt" (1965), "Anupama" (1966), "Phool Aur Patthar" (1966) and Shammi Kapoor-Sadhana-starrer "Chhote Sarkar" (1974).





Some of her later works included superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Baadshah" (1999), Karan Johar''s directorial "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" and musical hit "Jhankaar Beats" (2003).