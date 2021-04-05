Is it Prabhas for Lokesh Kanagaraj after Kamal?

Chennai :

Lokesh who is currently busy with the pre-production work of Vikram is said to have narrated a one-liner to Prabhas which will be a pan-Indian film yet again. A source in the know told us, “Prabhas has given the nod and Lokesh is working on the film’s script. If things fall in place, the film will go on floors in May next year. This will be a multilingual film and will begin once Lokesh completes Vikram with Kamal Haasan.” Prabhas meanwhile has gone on to become one of the highest paid actors in the country. We were informed that he is paid a whopping Rs 115 crore as a remuneration per film.