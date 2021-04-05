Raveena Tandon misses 90s shoot, says ‘now everyone has vanity vans’

Chennai :

Raveena shared throwback photographs from the sets of her 1993 film Kshatriya and 1994 film Imtihaan on Instagram with her co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and late choreographer Saroj Khan.





The actress wrote: “Some throwback pics from the early 90s, Saif and I clowning around during imtihaan shoot, #kshatriya shoot with Saroj ji, Sanju, sunny and Divya, with meeting the legendary #nusratfatehalikhan saab, used to travel in the bus to locations in Europe, all of us together would play Antakshari in the bus, the whole unit, from spot to camera crew, artistes all, in one big bus, one happy family, doesnt happen anymore... Now everyone has their own vanity vans.”