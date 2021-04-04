Rakulpreet's motto: Laugh as much as you breathe

Mumbai :

Rakul posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in denim shorts and white vest. In the image, she is seen sitting on a yacht.





"Laugh as much as you breathe and love as long as you liveA #sundaymoodA #happyeaster #candidmoments," Rakul wrote.





On the work front, Rakul features in the upcoming digital film "Sardar Ka Grandson" alongside Arjun Kapoor. She also shares the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhuti Kashyap's "Doctor G".





The actress will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in Devgn's upcoming directorial "MayDay".