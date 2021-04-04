Versatile Nayana plays rural lass in her Tamil debut

Chennai :

The film was about to take off in Malaysia before the lockdown began. “We have rescheduled the film and will go on floors in June in another international city. After listening to the narration from director Velmurugan, I went back to Koothu-p-pattarai where I first went after coming to Chennai from Bengaluru to hone my acting skills and rehearsed for the character,” she added. Nayana has also signed another Tamil project in which she plays a Tirunelveli girl. “It is entirely in contrast to my character from my previous film. This will be directed by a debutant director Sam. My mother tongue is Tamil, so talking Tirunelveli dialect won’t be a daunting task,” Nayana added.





Having won several pageant awards, Nayana said that acting is something that she dreamt of even as a kid. “I wanted to be one ever since I was a five-year-old. That is the reason I enrolled in Koothu-p-pattarai. I believe that acting is a spontaneous process and there is an actor in each one of us. It is all about whether or not you emote at the right situation,” she added. The actress has also listened to another script that she would be signing soon. “That will be an OTT film which will be announced by producers soon,” she concluded.