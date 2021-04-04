Kangana prepared for the song in Thalaivi for almost a month before shooting it: AL Vijay

Chennai :

”Jayalalithaaji’s persona on-screen was alluring and it was a great responsibility to recreate the same in Thalaivi. However, given the strong screen presence of our very own four-time National Award winner Kanganaji, she worked really hard and rehearsed the song almost for a month to get utmost perfection and the shoot unfolded quite smoothly,” Vijay says.





The song recreates the commencement of Jayalalithaa’s cinematic journey before she entered politics. The director says that a lot of research was done to make sure that the song is perfect. “Jayalalithaaji was the ruling superstar of Tamil cinema, one of the earliest reigning queens of romance and a legend who is still loved and respected dearly. We did extensive research to understand the looks and feels of the films of Jayalalithaaji and accordingly attempted to replicate the same on-screen,” he adds.





Thalaivi is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 23.