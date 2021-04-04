Suryaputra Mahavir Karna’s music will be as big as Hans Zimmer’s scorings: KP

Chennai :

"Mahavir Karna's music is indeed a huge responsibility. Though the process was organic, I could realise the kind of expectations the music has stirred only after several people shared with me the insights with breakdowns," said KP. Talking about how he landed the film, the composer said, "I was approached by Director RS Vimal after being referred by Chennai-based audiographer MR Rajakrishnan. After a few sessions of brainstorming across 20 days, things fell in place and I had given the team the music for the title announcement teaser. They liked my work. Jackky Bhagnani, who was happy about it sent me a text and confirmed that they have brought me on board for Mahavir Karna. Actually, the process was much bigger than what I could express" KP told DT Next.





Without divulging much, KP spoke about on what scale the music work for Karna will be made. "When I was looking for references, I believed that the film requires an epic, larger than life score similar to that of Hans Zimmer's. There will be a couple of songs too in Mahavir Karna apart from the background score and I can ensure that the film will be a musical retreat." The composer said that he has also signed a couple of films in Malayalam. "I am collaborating with RS Vimal again in his production venture starring Sunny Wayne and another untitled thriller film that has Samyuktha Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Shine Tom Chacko in lead roles directed by Manu and produced by Aji Medayil sir. There are another couple of films in Tamil and Telugu that I am in talks with and will let the production houses make the announcement," he concludes.