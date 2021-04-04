Vishal-Thu Pa Saravanan film to release in August

Chennai :

Produced by Vishal Film Factory, the movie is all set to go on floors next week. Tentatively titled Vishal 31 with a tagline of Not A Common Man, the makers are aiming to release the film in August.





A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The film will be shot through April and May without a break. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music and the rest of the cast will be officially announced soon.”





The announcement video features a black-and-white drone shot of a crowd of people, a portion of which transitions into the face of Vishal with bloodshot eyes. The film’s art director is SS Murthi while Balasubramaniem handles the camera. NB Srikanth is in charge of the editing.