Jacqueline starts 'Ram Setu' shoot, Akshay captures the moment

Mumbai :

The black-and-white close-up shot captures Jacqueline in a classic look, with her head covered by a printed dupatta. Posting the image, the actress talked about how honoured she felt working in the "prestigious film".





"First day of #ramsetu.. extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment.. #ramsetu," she captioned the image, on her verified Instagram account, jacquelinef143.





"Ram Setu" also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film's unit had earlier performed the muhurat shot in Ayodhya.