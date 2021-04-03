Bhumi ropes in teen crusader Aman Sharma for 'Climate Warrior' initiative

Mumbai :

"He is one the youngest climate warriors in India and I have been following his work. He has made immense difference for the cause of climate change and creating a positive conversation around climate action and climate justice," she said.





Talking about his ideology, she adds: "He has started this initiative called -- All In For Climate Action -- and a very interesting club called CAN, or Cuckoo About Nature Club. He is a young boy who believes in co-existing with nature. He believes that the basic thread between humanity and nature is broken and he is trying to repair it."





In 2019, Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio had shared a photograph of Aman raising his voice about climate conservation.



