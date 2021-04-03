Disney Plus cancels 'The Right Stuff' after one season

Los Angeles :

The show, which premiered on the streamer's platform in October 2020, explores the origins and growth of the United States' space program.





According to Deadline, Warner Bros Television, the studio behind the series, is shopping it to other outlets, with WarnerMedia siblings TNT and HBO Max considered logical potential targets.





The historical series is based on author Tom Wolfe's 1979 non-fiction book of the same title, which also inspired the Oscar-winning 1983 movie adaptation of the same name.





The eight-part drama takes a gritty, anti-nostalgic look at what would become America's first reality show as the obsessive original Mercury Seven astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that will either kill them or make them immortal. ''The Right Stuff'' featured an ensemble cast of Patrick J Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O'Donoghue, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock and Gus Grissom.