RRR makers reveal Ajay Devgn’s poster on his b’day

Rajamouli and the rest of the RRR team unveiled the poster. In the poster, Ajay Devgn is seen with his arms stretched out. He is bruised and has a bunch of bullets tucked in the belt across his torso. From the first-look poster, it looks like Ajay Devgn will be playing the role of a revolutionary leader. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. Ram Charan and Jr NTR, playing the lead roles of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Made on a whopping budget of over Rs 400 crore, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and other foreign languages. Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody form the supporting cast.