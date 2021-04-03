Aparna Das to join Thalapathy 65

Actor Aparna Das, who shot to fame with Manoharam, is all set to make her debut in Tamil cinema. She will be part of Vijay’s upcoming film Thalapathy 65 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
Chennai:
The actor shared a picture from the film’s pooja with a note: “Blessed is the word. To be a part of this mikaperiya padam.” Produced by Sun Pictures, Thalapathy 65 launch ceremony took place at the Sun TV Studio on Wednesday. The regular shoot of the film is likely to commence in May as the crew is said to take off to Russia to shoot the majority of the portions.
