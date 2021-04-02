Rachael Leigh Cook to play lead in Netflix film ‘A Tourist’s Guide to Love'

Los Angeles :

According to Variety, the film is based on Cook''s original idea with Eirene Donohue on board to pen the screenplay.





The story follows a travel executive (Cook), who after an unexpected break up accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam.





"Along the way she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide when they decide to hijack the tour bus in order to explore life and love off the beaten path," the plotline reads.





Cook will also serve as producer on the project along with Jim Head of Head First Productions.





Joel S Rice and Lydia Storie of Muse Entertainment are executive producing.





Prior to "A Tourist''s Guide to Love", Cook has starred in and produced the film “Love, Guaranteed” at Netflix.