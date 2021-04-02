David Schwimmer's all set to meet his 'Friends'

Los Angeles :

"I'm going to LA to shoot the 'Friends' reunion. I will get to see everyone for the first time in years. I'll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character. We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don't want to give away, but we all read something," he said.





He added that he needed to watch the old episodes to refresh his memory.





"I should have (studied) up on old episodes, but I just haven't been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!" said Schwimmer.





Jennifer Aniston, who plays Rachel Green on the show, recently spoke about how the reunion is even more special since it had got delayed due to the pandemic.





"It's going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed," she said.