Kajol shares funny post while wishing Ajay Devgn on his b'day

Mumbai :

Kajol posted a picture of Ajay on Instagram. In the image, Ajay is seen holding a camera. It seems that the actor was shooting a film.





"Tried getting a selfie but the only "selfie" I could manage was his "self" with another camera... doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always," Kajol wrote.





Kajol began dating Ajay in 1994 while shooting "Gundaraj". The two married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony.





They welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003, and seven years later Kajol gave birth to son Yug.



