Raveena Tandon: Highest jump in Covid cases in India, let's be careful

Mumbai :

Raveena shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen seated in a flight wearing a mask, faceshield and gloves while spraying sanitiser around her seat. The video was shot in December last year.





Sharing the video, the actress wrote: "My Paranoia , but rightfully so. #throwbackdecember2020 #flying in times of Corona .. #sanitisedworld #saferthansorry please keep wearing your masks. The highest jump in cases reported in India yesterday. Let's be careful for our own safety and the safety of others . You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people."





India has recorded a steady spike in cases for over the past three weeks. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are logging steep rise in daily new cases.