Fri, Apr 02, 2021

Raveena Tandon: Highest jump in Covid cases in India, let's be careful

Published: Apr 02,202104:53 PM by IANS

Actress Raveena Tandon on Friday reacted to the news that India has reported the highest jump in Covid-19 positive cases since October last year. She urged everyone to be careful.

Mumbai:
Raveena shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen seated in a flight wearing a mask, faceshield and gloves while spraying sanitiser around her seat. The video was shot in December last year.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote: "My Paranoia , but rightfully so. #throwbackdecember2020 #flying in times of Corona .. #sanitisedworld #saferthansorry please keep wearing your masks. The highest jump in cases reported in India yesterday. Let's be careful for our own safety and the safety of others . You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people."

India has recorded a steady spike in cases for over the past three weeks. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh are logging steep rise in daily new cases.
