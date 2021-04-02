B-Town congratulates Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke honour

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced on Thursday that the veteran actor will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2019, making him the third cinema personality after the late thespian Sivaji Ganesan and late director K Balachander, also Rajinikanth's mentor, to have been chosen for the award from Tamil Nadu.
Mumbai:
Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Thursday to congratulate superstar Rajinikanth, who will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Taking to Twitter, Anil Kapoor posted: "Congratulations @rajinikanth on the prestigious honour! You are a legend and an icon and an inspiration to us all! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward"
Kangana Ranaut shared: "Congratulations to Shri @rajinikanth ji."
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was a jury member of the award committee this time, wrote: "Congratulations to my dear friend #RAJNIKANT ?-a superstar plus a super man with a humble mind for #dada saheb Phalke award" ?@Dpiff_official? today. An icon in cinema n ideal human being to inspire next generation indeed. I Felt honoured being a jury member."
"Big Congratulations to Super Star @rajinikanth sir to be Conferred with the Prestigious 51st #DadasahebPhalkeAward 2020. #rajinikanth #superstarrajinikanth #PrideOfIndia," shared director Madhur Bhandarkar.
Producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted: "He enjoys an unparalleled adulation & matchless fandom. A cult figure, actor par excellence & a humble human being - Shri. @rajinikanth Ji. Heartiest congratulations sir on this prestigious honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award."
Singer Adnan Sami congratulated the actor and also cracked a joke. He tweeted: "Heartiest Congratulations to @rajinikanth ji for receiving the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward. Truly well deserved. Also, congratulations to #DadasahebPhalkeAward for receiving the "Rajinikanth" - Truly well deserved!!"
Producer Boney Kapoor shared: "Congratulations @Rajinikanth Garu on being honoured with prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward for 2019. You truly deserved it."
"Great news .. u deserved .. congratulations @rajinikanth," tweeted director Anil Sharma.
Producer Ashoke Pandit expressed: "Heartiest Congratulations to @rajinikanth Sir for receiving the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeaward for 2019. You remain to be an inspiration for millions of your fans. #Rajinikanth."
