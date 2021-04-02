B-Town congratulates Rajinikanth on Dadasaheb Phalke honour

Mumbai :

Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Thursday to congratulate superstar Rajinikanth, who will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award.





Taking to Twitter, Anil Kapoor posted: "Congratulations @rajinikanth on the prestigious honour! You are a legend and an icon and an inspiration to us all! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward"





Kangana Ranaut shared: "Congratulations to Shri @rajinikanth ji."





Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was a jury member of the award committee this time, wrote: "Congratulations to my dear friend #RAJNIKANT ?-a superstar plus a super man with a humble mind for #dada saheb Phalke award" ?@Dpiff_official? today. An icon in cinema n ideal human being to inspire next generation indeed. I Felt honoured being a jury member."





"Big Congratulations to Super Star @rajinikanth sir to be Conferred with the Prestigious 51st #DadasahebPhalkeAward 2020. #rajinikanth #superstarrajinikanth #PrideOfIndia," shared director Madhur Bhandarkar.





Producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted: "He enjoys an unparalleled adulation & matchless fandom. A cult figure, actor par excellence & a humble human being - Shri. @rajinikanth Ji. Heartiest congratulations sir on this prestigious honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award."





Singer Adnan Sami congratulated the actor and also cracked a joke. He tweeted: "Heartiest Congratulations to @rajinikanth ji for receiving the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward. Truly well deserved. Also, congratulations to #DadasahebPhalkeAward for receiving the "Rajinikanth" - Truly well deserved!!"





Producer Boney Kapoor shared: "Congratulations @Rajinikanth Garu on being honoured with prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward for 2019. You truly deserved it."





"Great news .. u deserved .. congratulations @rajinikanth," tweeted director Anil Sharma.





Producer Ashoke Pandit expressed: "Heartiest Congratulations to @rajinikanth Sir for receiving the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeaward for 2019. You remain to be an inspiration for millions of your fans. #Rajinikanth."