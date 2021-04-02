Sonakshi Sinha: Don't Be A Fool, Wear Your Mask

Mumbai :

Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday took to social media and urged everyone to wear masks as Covid cases crossed 72,000 in a day.





The actress posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen taking an elevator selfie, wearing an all-black ensemble and a mask.





"It's April. But don't be a fool. Wear your mask," Sonakshi captioned the image.





Sonakshi, who is known for her roles in the Dabangg series, Lootera, Akira and Mission Mangal, is gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India.





Besides Sonakshi, the film will also feature Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.





She recently announced her next project Bulbul Tarang, which will have an OTT release. The film has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is said to be inspired by a true story. The film also features Raj Babbar and Tahir Raj Bhasin.





Sonakshi is also gearing up for her web series debut in Fallen, which casts her as a cop.