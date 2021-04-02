Shruti wishes her boyfriend Santanu on his birthday

Chennai :

Earlier this week the actress took to her Instagram stories to wish her beau, tattoo artist Santanu Hazarika on his birthday, and shared some unseen throwback pictures and captioned it as “To my fav human”. She also wrote another caption that read “Thank you for being born today Gongu King.”





The couple is said to have made their relationship official on Shruti’s birthday this year (January 28). Sources say that Shruti also introduced Santanu to her dad Kamal Haasan. On the work front, Haasan is set to star in KGF director Prashanth Neel’s underworld action thriller Salaar.





The film, billed as a Pan-India project, will feature Haasan opposite Prabhas. Salaar is aiming to release in 2021. Shruti also awaits the release of Laabam and Vakeel Saab.