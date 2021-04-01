Atharvaa shoots high-octane action sequence in a single take

Chennai :

The latest is that the unit has shot for an action sequence in a single take, which is a first of its kind. Elaborating on it, director Sam Anton said, “We are on the verge of complete the film, which is high on action. Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the stunt sequences. Recently, we shot an action sequence using a drone called FPV along with GoPro cam and a normal red camera.”





Sam said that the team had to rehearse the scene for over three days to get it right. “It wasn’t an easy task. We had to get the shot perfect from the word ‘go’. This is going to be a unique experience for the audience as it would provide them a VR viewing quality,” he added.





The yet-untitled project stars Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead. Arun Pandian, Chinni Jayanth, Munishkanth, Aranthangi Nisha, Azhagam Perumal, Krishna, and Vinodhini play important roles.