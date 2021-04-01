VJS, Soori film gets Viduthalai as its title?

Chennai :

There have been reports doing the rounds that the film has been titled Viduthalai, which was previously a Sivaji-Ganesan-Rajinikanth film released in 1986. Sources close to the film unit told DT Next, “Viduthalai is one of the titles that makers have considered for the film and hasn’t been decided yet. There are two other titles in consideration and an official announcement will be made once Vetrimaaran finalises it.”





The shooting of the project is taking place at Sathyamangalam. “This is the second schedule and the unit has 60 more days to complete the film.” Produced by Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment Soori plays a cop in the film while Vijay Sethupathi’s role has been kept under wraps.