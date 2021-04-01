Vijay-Nelson’s Thalapathy 65 starts rolling in Chennai

Chennai :

The female lead of the film Pooja Hegde tweeted saying that she regrets not being able to participate in the launch event due to work commitments and wished the team luck. Produced by Sun Pictures, Thalapathy 65 launch ceremony took place at the Sun TV Studio on Wednesday.





The regular shoot of the film is likely to commence in May as the crew is said to take off to Russia to shoot the majority of the portions. The pooja also witnessed the presence of actor Kavin. Speculations were rife that Kavin plays a crucial role in Thalapathy 65.





However, a source in the know of things denied it and told us, “Apart from being an actor, Kavin has been an assistant to Nelson since Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor. He will be assisting Nelson in Thalapathy 65 too. He has plans to become a director soon.” Thalapathy 65 is being made on a budget of Rs 150 crores. Meanwhile, Nelson is awaiting the release of Doctor that has Sivakarthikeyan in lead.